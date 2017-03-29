10 Curvy Women Who Were Criticized For Losing Weight

When people are introduced to you and know you in one way, when you flip the script and change your look, it either stimulates excitement or encourages criticism. The following women on this list (okay, with the exception of maybe one), were known for having a little more meat on their bones, but when they slimmed down, people had a lot to say. Check out 10 women who were criticized for losing weight.

You know you’re going to get a fair share of criticism when you write a book called Skinny Women Are Evil: Notes of a Big Girl in a Small-Minded World and then lose a heap of weight. But as she told Hot 97, she lost the weight for her family — not for anyone else.

“My family is the secret. I’m 45 years old and I have babies,” she said. “I want to have the opportunity to know their babies. Going at the rate I was going, I was going to lose that opportunity. I would be neglectful to my family because of my self neglect.”

I Wish TI Would Stop Telling People To Mind Their Business When It Comes To His Possible Divorce

I’m so interested to see whether or not Tiny and TI actually end up getting that divorce she’s filed for. After all, by her own admission, Tiny has been through quite a bit with that husband of hers. Her friends have spoken about it publicly on social media. Tiny has liked those posts. And the screengrab is real, so we’ve seen it. There was the not-so-subtle song about cutting d*cks off. So we know there has been some drama for some time. And some of it has played out in the public eye.

But not just the drama, the narrative of Tiny and TI’s relationships struggles have also been countered by the reality show, TI and Tiny’s The Family Hustle. The show which has been likened to “The Cosby Show” one too many times. From the last time I watched the show, they come across looking pretty close to picture perfect. And watching the family come through sitcom-like challenges, laughing at both TI and Tiny’s antics and fall in love with sometimes adorable, sometimes mischevious kids.

And you know how it is when you watch a family for months on end, you start to feel like you know them. And while in our rational minds, we know we do not, in a lot of ways both Tiny and TI have invited us into their home.

Literally.

Kanye West Calabasas Collection Drops… And Sells Out

With a few weeks to go before the arrival of Spring, Kanye West’s Calabasas collection has finally arrived and is…well was available for purchase via YeezySupply.com. Unfortunately it seems like everything’s already sold out.

The highly anticipated collection dropped without warning when Surface Magazine sent out a tweet stating that the collection was going to be available within minutes. Needless to say that’s probably how long it took for it to completely sell out.

Aside from the $20 socks and $18 pins nothing seems to be available anymore.

Even guerilla style releases aren’t enough to stop the hypebeasts from striking quickfast!

Check out pictures of what you missed out on after the jump and let us know if you would’ve dropped $200 on the crewneck sweaters.

