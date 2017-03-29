This Guy Tried To Clown Meek Mill On Twitter And Ended Up Getting Dragged Himself

At the W with the king of L's @MeekMill 😂 pic.twitter.com/A4a2rKOlOK — Gen (@GenMusic__) March 28, 2017

Guy Tries To Clown Meek Mill

It’s rare when people take up for Meek Mill. He’s always in some mess and people are always ready to bash him. However this one twitter user tried to post a joking pic about Meek and got absolutely blasted for it. Damn, you know it’s bad when you can’t even clown Meek.

meek the king of L's tho @genmusic_ 10k vs 14 mil pic.twitter.com/frdDGU1hm9 — 📈 Numero uno (@brazyCuh) March 28, 2017

To his credit, he tried to explain himself and say it was a misunderstanding on Twitter’s part, but that didn’t matter. The slander was already peak. Ouch.