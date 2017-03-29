This Guy Tried To Clown Meek Mill On Twitter And Ended Up Getting Dragged Himself
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 23
❯
❮
Guy Tries To Clown Meek Mill
It’s rare when people take up for Meek Mill. He’s always in some mess and people are always ready to bash him. However this one twitter user tried to post a joking pic about Meek and got absolutely blasted for it. Damn, you know it’s bad when you can’t even clown Meek.
To his credit, he tried to explain himself and say it was a misunderstanding on Twitter’s part, but that didn’t matter. The slander was already peak. Ouch.