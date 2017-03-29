Queen Of Rap The Runway: Nicki Minaj Lands Major Modeling Contract

Nicki Minaj Signs On With Wilhelmina Models

She’s already made a habit of kicking it with models, and now, Nicki Minaj is officially a model herself.

On top of her chart-topping activities, Nicki also just signed to Wilhelmina International Inc.’s celebrity division.

Nicki has already been a face for brands like Roberto Cavalli and Ricardo Tisci, among others, and of course is a mainstay at Fashion Week. But now she gets to contribute to the fashion world as a model in her own right.

Of course, Nicki seems thrilled about the new contract:

Oh yea. That too. 🙏🏽🦄💕🎀😛 thank you #Vogue for breaking this story. Honored to be @wilhelminamodels A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

As she told Vogue via e-mail:

“I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me.”

Well good for Nicki! Gives her just one more thing to add to her list of bragging rights in her rhymes, right?

What designers would you like to see Nicki rocking runways and photoshoots for?

