Eniko Hart Is Damn Fine

Kevin Hart is always smiling so damn much. He loves life. And we don’t blame him. Sure he has tons of money. He has fame. He has movies. He gets to hang around with The Rock. But most of all…

#FlashbackFriday! #LiveLaughLove #Harts ♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:03am PST

He’s married to one of the baddest baes in the game. Eniko Hart is a dime and a half. Click through if you don’t know or if you want a reminder.