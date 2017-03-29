Porsha Williams Shares Some Caked-Out Snaps From Her Jamaican Vacay

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9

Porsha Williams Shares Pics From Jamaica

While the dust continues to kick up for #RHOA and fans wait in heavy anticipation of what will be revealed at the reunion…Porsha Williams has been kicking it in the Caribbean, cakes out and seemingly without a care in the world.

Porsha’s been on the island riding faux waves, horseback riding, and taking many a photo in her skimpy swimwear…

Life is the art of drawing without an eraser 🌬 #Yolo Swim suit by @omgmiamiswimwear #BodiedByPorsha #PYT

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

Hit the flip for more…

Instagram

F E M M E NOIRE🍷 #LoveMeSomMe 👙 @omgmiamiswimwear

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

One LOVE 🇯🇲

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

    Continue Slideshow

    “Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.” – Bob Marley #BePresent #PeaceLoveHappiness 🇯🇲

    A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Cakes, For Your Information, Fun Bags

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus