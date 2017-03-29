Porsha Williams Shares Some Caked-Out Snaps From Her Jamaican Vacay
- By Bossip Staff
Porsha Williams Shares Pics From Jamaica
While the dust continues to kick up for #RHOA and fans wait in heavy anticipation of what will be revealed at the reunion…Porsha Williams has been kicking it in the Caribbean, cakes out and seemingly without a care in the world.
Porsha’s been on the island riding faux waves, horseback riding, and taking many a photo in her skimpy swimwear…
