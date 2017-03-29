Porsha Williams Shares Some Caked-Out Snaps From Her Jamaican Vacay

☀️We must let go of the life we have planned, so as to accept the one that is waiting for us. Joseph Campbell @palaceresorts #ThePalaceLife #MoonPalaceJamaicaGrande A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Porsha Williams Shares Pics From Jamaica

While the dust continues to kick up for #RHOA and fans wait in heavy anticipation of what will be revealed at the reunion…Porsha Williams has been kicking it in the Caribbean, cakes out and seemingly without a care in the world.

Porsha’s been on the island riding faux waves, horseback riding, and taking many a photo in her skimpy swimwear…

Life is the art of drawing without an eraser 🌬 #Yolo Swim suit by @omgmiamiswimwear #BodiedByPorsha #PYT A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Hit the flip for more…

Instagram