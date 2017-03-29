Coming Clean: Lamar Odom Says He Had 12 Strokes, Blames Reality TV For THOTs Coming Out The Woodwork

Exclusive: #LamarOdom opens up about his drug addiction and the "one thing" he regrets doing while he was married to #KhloeKardashian. Tap the link in our bio for details and get the full story in the new issue of Us Weekly. (📷: @marcroyce) A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Lamar Odom Talks About His Cocaine Addiction And Affairs In Post-Rehab Interview With US Weekly

Lamar Odom just did a really interesting feature interview with US Weekly where he talks about his miraculous recovery after nearly dying 17 months ago. In the interview he admits he had 12 strokes and two heart attacks during a drug induced brothel binge.

One of the things we found most interesting was when Lamar was asked whether he regretted sharing his marriage on TV he said it really opened him up to other women:

Businesswise, it opened up opportunities, like the fragrance Khloé and I created. We probably cursed it by calling it Unbreakable, but that was my baby. It also opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn’t have been interested in me. When I became Khloé Kardash­ian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn’t even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy.

You mean other women?

Yes. Bi**hes and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.

Odom says Khloé wasn’t even aware of his drug use until years into their marriage:

I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, f–k it. Around two years before we split up [in 2011], I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me. She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.

Lamar reveals that after Khloé filed for divorce in December 2013 he moved into an apartment in L.A.that he describes as the “don’t give a f–k” place. He says it was there that he and his (now late) friend Jamie Sangouthai took their drug abuse to the next level to the point he killed his drive to train, which effectively ended his career. He says the drugs also killed his sex drive.

