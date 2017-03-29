Coming Clean: Lamar Odom Says He Had 12 Strokes, Blames Reality TV For THOTs Coming Out The Woodwork
Lamar Odom Talks About His Cocaine Addiction And Affairs In Post-Rehab Interview With US Weekly
Lamar Odom just did a really interesting feature interview with US Weekly where he talks about his miraculous recovery after nearly dying 17 months ago. In the interview he admits he had 12 strokes and two heart attacks during a drug induced brothel binge.
One of the things we found most interesting was when Lamar was asked whether he regretted sharing his marriage on TV he said it really opened him up to other women:
Businesswise, it opened up opportunities, like the fragrance Khloé and I created. We probably cursed it by calling it Unbreakable, but that was my baby. It also opened this gate up with other women who probably wouldn’t have been interested in me. When I became Khloé Kardashian’s man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn’t even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy.
You mean other women?
Yes. Bi**hes and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d–k in my pants.
Odom says Khloé wasn’t even aware of his drug use until years into their marriage:
I was hiding it for a while, but then I got frustrated and was like, f–k it. Around two years before we split up [in 2011], I was in the man cave she had made for me and she caught me. She was disappointed. So was I. The sad thing about it is, I don’t know if I was disappointed because I was actually doing the drug or because she caught me. She knew I was doing cocaine the whole time after that. It was my drug of choice. I’m not going to say she accepted it because that would be the wrong word. Tolerated would be a better word.
Lamar reveals that after Khloé filed for divorce in December 2013 he moved into an apartment in L.A.that he describes as the “don’t give a f–k” place. He says it was there that he and his (now late) friend Jamie Sangouthai took their drug abuse to the next level to the point he killed his drive to train, which effectively ended his career. He says the drugs also killed his sex drive.
Hit the flip for his account of what happened the night he almost died
Odom doesn’t remember much from the night at the brothel aside from being home alone, bored and looking to have a good time. He says he may have had a drink but wasn’t drug or on drugs initially but the last he remembers is lying in bed.
“Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”
Lamar says when he woke up he was relieved to have Khloé by his side:
Hell, yeah. It was definitely a moment of relief. I didn’t even know what had just happened. I mean, I’m a big strong dude who has made it to the highest level of doing what he loves. And now I can’t walk or talk. She was the first thing I saw. She said, “Hi, Mookah.” “Mookah” is a name my mother used to call me. She said it to let me know I wasn’t dead. She played a major role in me getting my memory back. She would bring pictures of my mother and my grandmother. I kept thinking, Am I paralyzed forever? Am I mute forever? It was scary sh**. Faith got me through.
And despite all those rumors that she was juggling him and James Harden, Lamar says they weren’t intimate.
Honestly, at that time I was just blessed to be around her. I wasn’t making any more out of it than that. We haven’t been intimate in years.
Does that surprise you? After all he’d been through it seems like sex probably was the last thing either of them were thinking about.
Hit the flip to find out how Lamar finally got clean.
Odom also credits his daughter Destiny for his decision to enter rehab.
My daughter gave me the ultimatum to go. She said, “Pops, you get help or I won’t talk to you.” I think she saw it in my behavior. Coke is a real psychological drug. You can be getting high and feeling great and then on the way down cursing yourself out. So I think it was one of those moments on the way down. This last time I checked into rehab, I was able to stay the whole 30 days and get the most out of it. I learned about addiction and that it’s a brain disease. The choices we make when our brain is diseased are involuntary. So it was important and life-changing. My kids were really scared that their dad wasn’t going to be here. It was good bonding time with them when they came to see me. They said, “Dad, we want you to be here.” I was honest with them. There is no reason to lie now. But it was good for them to know it is a disease and one I may pass back to them.
We’re glad that Lamar is doing better now and hope he stays on track. What did you think about the new details about his life he’s revealed? Was any of it a surprise?