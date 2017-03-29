Ex-Dallas Cowboys’ Baller Michael Irvin Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Florida Woman

Michael Irvin Accused Of Sexual Assault By Florida Woman

During his playing days, his hands were his moneymakers, now his hands have him in hot water.

According to TMZ, Michael Irvin is being accused of sexual assault by a Florida woman.

The woman says that she and Irvin were having drinks on South Beach and eventually went back to his hotel room where she began to feel sick. She says the last thing she can remember is defending herself from his aggressive advances.

When she awoke she says she called the police fearing that she was drugged and raped, the police advised her to get a rape kit from the hospital. She even texted Irvin to ask if they had sex and he responded by saying he would never hurt her.

Irvin on the other hand has a VERY different story. He says the he along with several other people including his accuser were out drinking until 4:30 a.m. He states that he went back to his hotel to get his things for an early flight. Irvin says the woman followed him there, he only spent 15 mins in the room and made no sexual contact with the accuser.

Michael even says that the woman, a cosmetologist texted him the next day asking him to come get a facial.

Irvin has put his lawyer Larry Friedman on the case:

“Michael was in Ft. Lauderdale visiting his nieces and nephews at a track meet. He was also visiting his 90-year-old aunt and attending her birthday party. He was blindsided by news of these allegations.” Friedman adds, “The allegations are completely false. In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael. Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”

Hopefully the truth will come out either by trial or admission. If the woman did get a rape kit the day following the incident then it should be pretty easy to get to the bottom of this.

We shall see.

