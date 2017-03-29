Bitter Fingers: OG Aunt Viv Lets The Petty Draco BLAM Over “Fresh Prince” Reunion Snub
- By Bossip Staff
OJ Aunt Viv Vs. The “Fresh Prince” Cast
Blacktress Janet Hubert aka OG Aunt Viv seems determined to hold a never-ending grudge against Will Smith and the “Fresh Prince” cast that reunited without her in an uncomfortably petty moment currently fueling widespread chaos across the internet.
Meanwhile, on Twitter…