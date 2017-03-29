Oh, Really? Amber Rose Says She No Longer Dating Athletes Because “They Aren’t Very Smart” [Video]

Thx @thetomorrowshow I had a Blast! 🙏🏽❤😘 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Amber Rose Will No Longer Be Dating Ball Players Because They Are “Airheads”

Muva Rosebud made an appearance on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro where she covered a lot of ground from her businesses to misogyny, but one of the most interesting moments of the the interview came when she talked about dating athletes.

“Listen that’s what I’m attracted to, extremely smart men, always have been. I need guys that are articulate and that can teach me something, you know? That’s why I really don’t date like, ball players and stuff, like I’ve tried but I’m turned off because they’re not very smart — most of them, I don’t want to say all of them…but most of them are kind of airheads and I’m just…I can’t.”

Interesting, right?

The interview is pretty lengthy (we’ve marked the start time where these comments begin), but if you want an uncensored look at Amber Rose, its worth the watch.

What do you think about what Amber had to say?

Image via Instagram/WENN