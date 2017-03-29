Nia Who, Nia What? Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Island Relaxation On In Paradise

@muurswagg thank you for my goodies. I love your clothes!!!! #photocred @p.o.w.e.r._crew 💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Taraji P Is Carefree In The Islands

“Empire” is back, but work is the last thing on Taraji P. Henson’s mind right now. The actress posted some stunning shots from Turks & Caicos where she’s vacationing with a crew of friends…

We’re glad Taraji is getting some time in for herself. That’s gotta be a welcome break from all the drama talk with Nia Long.

When you are blessed so you take #glam on vaca too. #GodIs @tymwallacehair missed you @jasonbolden and @ashuntasheriff this will be EVERY YEAR. We work too dang on hard. Peep that @muurswagg tho #GodIs💋💋💋 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

She definitely looks like she’s having a good time. Hit the flip for more photos