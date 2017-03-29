Nia Who, Nia What? Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Island Relaxation On In Paradise
Taraji P Is Carefree In The Islands
“Empire” is back, but work is the last thing on Taraji P. Henson’s mind right now. The actress posted some stunning shots from Turks & Caicos where she’s vacationing with a crew of friends…
To the woman that made this Turks trip ALL HAPPEN! My girl @tarajiphenson . It is truly a blessing to call you my friend. To pull together this girls trip to celebrate friendship and @pam_c_collins MILESTONE birthday, we all say THANK YOU!! Thank you for being the SAME GIRL I met 20 years ago when I moved to LA. Thanks for being the same girl that lived in the HOOD when we met, to the same girl living in a mansion in the hills of Hollywood!! Continue to stay grounded and a genuine soul, God will continue to bless you abundantly! We all know this is just the beginning!! 🏝🏖✈🛥 love you girl!!!
We’re glad Taraji is getting some time in for herself. That’s gotta be a welcome break from all the drama talk with Nia Long.
