Black Woman Officer In Hot Water With NYPD After Tweeting #BlackLivesMatter

Brooklyn Cop Gets In Trouble Over Using “BlackLivesMatter” Hashtag

A Brooklyn cop is under scrutiny with the NYPD after she replied to a department Twitter post with the hash tag “Blacklivesmatter,” according to The NY Daily News. Police officer Gwendolyn Bishop responded to a post from February 2016 about a gun arrest using her own personal Twitter account, writing, “Sad day for the 76th Pct. #Blacklivesmatter.”

The reply was made under her personal twitter account, @ducklipzanddimplzz, which has been deactivated. According to her attorney, John Tynan said, her Twitter account did not identify her as a cop. Also, from Tynan, she was not in violation of department rules, since she was not using the department Twitter account but was responding through her personal account as any other person on Twitter is allowed to do.

The four and a half-year veteran told her superiors that she didn’t remember replying to the post, and that she rarely uses Twitter. When pressed about the issue on Tuesday, the officer says she meant to write #BlueLivesMatter and autocorrect got the best of her. If she’s found to be guilty, she faces 30 vacation days taken away and one year probation.

That’s some BS.