3 Years Later: Judge FINALLY Awards Flint $87 Million To Fix Poison Water Crisis

Judge Approves $87 Million Flint Water Crisis Lawsuit Settlement

Lord knows how many people had to get sick and, or die, before the state took responsibility and tried to make amends for their sins, but here we are.

According to the Detroit Free Press, U.S. District Judge David Lawson approved an $87 million lawsuit settlement that requires the state of Michigan to pay to fix the more than 18,000 broken water lines by the year 2020.

The settlement also include a provision that requires an additional $10 million to be held in a reserve just in case it is needed. Also, the state must pay $895,000 to the citizens who brought about the lawsuit last year.

“In my view the settlement agreement is fair, adequate, reasonable and consistent with the public interest and it furthers the objectives of the safe water drinking act,” “I believe it is in the best interest of the citizens of Flint and the citizens of the sate of Michigan.”

It’s about cotdamn time! Hopefully the state will accept the ruling and not try to wiggle their way out of cutting that check.

