Rick Ross has dropped a diss aimed at Birdman and in every interview, he’s been riding on the Cash Money CEO. Today, he went in again and said “I wont let nobody respect you around me” with Weezy cosigning and in agreement.

dam big bro that msg hit me in the heart and put the motivation on automatik start. I needed that. 1 boss 2 another pic.twitter.com/3AIaHMuAmn — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2017

The Boss also talked to Ebro about the beef, a lil, on the next page…