Change Of Tune: Inauguration Singer With Trans-Sister Says She Wants To Meet ﻿With Trump To Discuss Transgender Rights

Singer With Transgender Sister Wants To Have A Word With Trump Over Trans-Right

Singer Jackie Evancho made an appearance at Trump’s presidential inauguration, and now she is looking forward to having some words with him over his rescinding of rights for transgendered folks. Jackie has a transgendered sister and the issue hits her close to her heart. The classical vocalist tells People.com, that she got tons of backlash from her inaugural performance. The least he can do is have a conversation with her, right?

Jackie speaks in this quote from People Magazine:

“I [performed] because it’s always been about the honor and not about the politics. I try my best to stay out of politics,” says Evancho. But when Trump took action that could harm her sister, she felt compelled to speak up — “because at that point, something had changed that was going to affect a cause that I believe in. It was going to affect my sister, who I truly love, and people that I know. It was just natural instinct. I had to do something about it.”

So far Twitter Finger Trump hasn’t responded to her request. Who else thinks this conversation might never happen? Good luck though, sis.