Word to Zone6️⃣ A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Gucci Mane Featuring Nicki Minaj “Make Love” Music Video

East Atlanta Santa and the big booty Barbie recently shot a video for their collab “Make Love”.

SURPRISE!!! The #MakeLove video drops tmrw morning 10AM EST on VEVO🔥🔥🔥🔥 listen to the song now🎧 GUCCI MANE FT. NICKI MINAJ 🦄 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Some of you may remember that this song was allegedly the one that help push the beef with Remy Ma past the point of no return.

You feelin’ it?

