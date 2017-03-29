Breaking News: Shots Ring Off Near Capitol Hill As Crazed Woman Tries To Ram Her Vehicle Into Cops

Crazy Driver Rams Into Police Cars Near Capitol Hill

According to ABC News, U.S. Capitol police officers observed an “erratic and aggressive driver” near Capitol Hill around 9 a.m. today. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver busted a U-turn, nearly hitting officers and ramming into a police vehicle. Police began to pursue the woman driver and in an attempt to arrest the suspect, police ring off shots. Eva Malecki, Communications Director of the U.S. Capitol Police says, no one was injured and although the driver acted “criminal in nature”, the incident doesn’t seem to be terrorism.

The suspected erratic driver is now under police custody. The FBI are assisting Capitol Police at the scene. There is currently no clear indication of a motive, or whether this was an intentional act, according to the FBI.