In Creepy Clown News: The Spooky Teaser Trailer For “It” Is Full Of HELL & NAWL
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
New Teaser Trailer For “It”
Listen, we’re not responsible for what happens if you watch this It teaser trailer. You already know (or refused to know) the original is absolutely terrifying with the creepiest (and SCARIEST) clown EVER so watch at your own risk (with the lights on during the day).
Peep some hilariously random reactions to the Horror classic remake on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
It scares its way into theaters September 8th.