Gone Too Soon: Music Industry Veteran Garnet Reid Passes Away At 49

Music Exec And BOSSIP Contributor Garnet Reid Dies At 49-Years-Old

BOSSIP is mourning the loss of a family member today. We learned of the passing of our friend and colleague Garnet Reid Tuesday evening after his body was found in his Atlanta home. A music business veteran with nearly 30 years experience in the industry, Reid was only 49-years-old. Friends of Reid tell BOSSIP that a medical examiner determined he died from natural causes and likely suffered a heart attack.

#ripgarnetreid Our prayers are with your family and friends… #gone2soon #street945atl A post shared by Streetz 94.5 Atlanta (@streetz945atl) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Garnet Reid began his career as director of College Promotions with Tommy Boy Records before moving on to become National Director of Promotions at Payday/Island records. It was there that he promoted major artists of the time, including Naughty By Nature and Queen Latifah. Reid is perhaps most well known for his work with Universal Music Group as Senior VP of Rap Promotions. While at Universal, Garnet introduced the world to multi-platinum selling artists including Lil Wayne, Birdman and Nelly.

After much success at Universal, Garnet partnered with his good friend Jason Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay of Run DMC fame, to become President of Hot Ta Def Productions a joint venture between the two industry veterans and Virgin Records.

In October 2002, Garnet Reid founded Focused Inc, where he worked with both major music labels as well as newly founded independent labels. His expertise helped establish numerous big name acts including 50 Cent, Juelz Santana, Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Gucci Mane. He’s also known for his work with Columbia Records, promoting artists including Beyoncé, Three 6 Mafia, Bow Wow and John Legend.

Reid briefly contributed music posts on BOSSIP and maintained a great relationship with our staff. He attended the 2016 BOSSIP holiday party with his client Dutchess and invited our managing editor to attend his client Diamond’s maternity photoshoot. He was a regular visitor at the BOSSIP offices and stopped by recently to introduce us to DJ Trauma’s new single and have Dutchess on the Don’t Be Scared podcast.

Please join us in extending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Garnet Reid. He is survived by his father, brother and a niece and two nephews.

Check out a few tributes posted by his clients Dutchess and Diamond

