New to Netflix: 11 Black Shows & Film You Should Watch

11 Black Shows & Films New To Netflix Flip the script to see what new shows and films Netflix has to offer this month. We know we’re not supposed to play favorites but… we’re not gonna lie — we’re probably almost as excited about “The Carmichael Show” coming to Netflix as we are about Dave Chappelle’s new specials. And while you’re at it — check out Jerrod Carmichael’s HBO special this month too. Oh and don’t forget the new season of “The Carmichael Show” is coming to NBC May 31. And yeah… To see what else is new on Netflix keep flipping…

Burning Sands This drama film follows the story of a Frederick Douglass University student who proudly pledges at an African American fraternity. Not long after pledging, anti-hazing rules force his sadistic Hell Week underground.

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 3 Drama series staring Oscar and Tony winning actress Viola Davis. In this series, a well respected law professor teaches a class how exactly to get away with murder. From her class, a special group of students are selected to assist her criminal defense career. With the help of her trusted employees, dark truths are brought to light and everyone’s boundaries are tested.

The Negro Soldier This short history film dates back to 1940. The Negro Soldier focuses on the history and accomplishments of African Americans Revolutionary War.

Greenleaf: Season 1 In this drama series, a known and respected family runs a Memphis megachurch. Although the family appears to be tight knit, scandalous rivalry and adultery threaten to tear them apart.

Friday After Next This hood classic comedy follows to cousins back to their old neighborhood for the holidays. Just before Christmas their apartment is robbed and they are forced to take jobs as security guards in a local mall. In a short time they learn some hilarious lessons about the true meaning of family and the holidays.

Deja Vu Finally this thriller-action film has made it’s way to Netflix. Deva Vu, follows the story of a top-secret agent whose sole purpose in this mission is to capture a terrorist who is responsible for bombing hundreds of victims. With the help of top secret technology he attempts to save the victims, even when the odds are stacked against him.

Deidra & Laney Rob A Train This crime drama film follows the story of two sisters who turn to robbery after their mother is incarcerated.

Rosewood: Season 1 This American drama hits Netflix this week. On March 31st you’ll be able to catch the first season of this series. The show depicts a brilliant pathologist who utilized his skills to perform autopsies for the Miami Police Department. Rosewood’s optimism in the series is fueled by personal struggle and hardship. Rosewood’s partner-in-crime however, doesn’t particularly share the same outlook.

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2 This American sitcom is scheduled to hit Netflix on March 31st. In this show, a young couple is ready to take the next step together. However, someone’s overbearing family is full of baggage. Together their patience is tested and in turn, they learn valuable lessons about love and family. Easily the most underrated show on TV.

Daddy’s Little Girls This comedy drama portrays a mechanic who is left to raise his three young daughters alone. Despite the obstacle of facing his drug-dealing ex-wife in court, he is able to overcome his circumstances with the help of a successful attorney. Although the difference in their lifestyles initially holds a wall between them, romance unexpectedly blooms.