John Singleton Trashes Tupac Biopic AGAIN On “The Breakfast Club,” But How Did Pac REALLY Feel About Him?

John Singleton Trashes ‘Tupac’ Movie And Filmmaker Exposes Audio Of 2Pac Dissing Director

In case you missed it, John Singleton was on “The Breakfast Club” this week promoting his new BET show “Rebel”– but he didn’t waste another opportunity to diss ‘All Eyez On Me,” the Tupac biopic he was once tapped to direct. Despite his admission that he’s never seen the film, Singleton continues to trash the movie.

But enough is enough for insiders apparently. On social media posts have popped up in support of the film. One such post EXPOSES Tupac’s disdain for John Singleton, in the clip below Pac tells renowned LA gang member turned activist Monster Kody that Singleton is a coward. Listen below.

It gets deeper though. BOSSIP spoke exclusively with insiders close to Pac who say Singleton actually fired him from ‘Higher Learning’ when he was at the lowest point in his life, facing a rape charge. With the loss of his film role, Pac agreed to a $7500 recording session with Little Shawn at Quad Studios. Fans of Pac will remember this was the infamous session at Quad Studios where Pac was shot.

If Pac hadn’t needed the $7500 he was promised would he have even been at the studio? Is it possible that the East Coast/West Coast feud may never have even started were it not for that?

There’s more though. You will recall Pac has spoken in detail about letters and visitors he received while he was in jail. Do you think Singleton visited Tupac even once? Our inside sources tell BOSSIP the director NEVER paid the rapper he claims to know so well a single visit while he was behind bars.

