John Singleton Trashes Tupac Biopic AGAIN On “The Breakfast Club,” But How Did Pac REALLY Feel About Him?

John Singleton Trashes ‘Tupac’ Movie And Filmmaker Exposes Audio Of 2Pac Dissing Director
In case you missed it, John Singleton was on “The Breakfast Club” this week promoting his new BET show “Rebel”– but he didn’t waste another opportunity to diss ‘All Eyez On Me,” the Tupac biopic he was once tapped to direct. Despite his admission that he’s never seen the film, Singleton continues to trash the movie.
It's crazy that a legend we all as film makers look up to can sit up there and throw shade on another Black director. We get it you walked away from the project | got fired whatever you want to call it. Your entitled to your own opinion but how about waiting for the movie to actually come out first then be a critic. Only suckas hate on other people. All that shade you throwing and people still going to come out an see the movie. Charlemagne the biggest sucka I physically seen you come to one of Boom's video shoots being all joe (I got the footage) and now you sitting up there just dickeating. It's crazy how we try to pull our own kind down. Like it ain't hard enough already dealing with the politics shit. I just really lost all respect for John Singleton he use to be one of my favorites so disappointed. Won't you tell the real story of what really happen smh! @bennyboom congrats my brother I know your going to prove the haters wrong without a doubt!
But enough is enough for insiders apparently. On social media posts have popped up in support of the film. One such post EXPOSES Tupac’s disdain for John Singleton, in the clip below Pac tells renowned LA gang member turned activist Monster Kody that Singleton is a coward. Listen below.
It gets deeper though. BOSSIP spoke exclusively with insiders close to Pac who say Singleton actually fired him from ‘Higher Learning’ when he was at the lowest point in his life, facing a rape charge. With the loss of his film role, Pac agreed to a $7500 recording session with Little Shawn at Quad Studios. Fans of Pac will remember this was the infamous session at Quad Studios where Pac was shot.
If Pac hadn’t needed the $7500 he was promised would he have even been at the studio? Is it possible that the East Coast/West Coast feud may never have even started were it not for that?
There’s more though. You will recall Pac has spoken in detail about letters and visitors he received while he was in jail. Do you think Singleton visited Tupac even once? Our inside sources tell BOSSIP the director NEVER paid the rapper he claims to know so well a single visit while he was behind bars.
Big Homie Snoop says the movie is a classic. So do you think John Singleton is BITTER about losing his director job on the film? Or should we take his disdain for a movie he’s never seen seriously?