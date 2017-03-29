SMFH! Ed Hartwell’s Side Piece Allegedly Requested “Something To Cause Miscarriage” For Keshia Knight-Pulliam

Late night's with my future Spelman woman & little Kunta!! Don't forget to Download the new #KandidlyKeshia as we celebrate Women' s History Month!! #MommyAndEllaGrace #MomLife #Love A post shared by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Ed Hartwell’s Mistress Allegedly Wanted To Cause Keshia Knight-Pulliam A Miscarriage

The levels of scumbucketry in the marital drama between Keshia Knight-Pulliam and “heartless” Ed Hartwell have reached new lows according to the court papers revealed by TMZ.

A female friend of Ed’s, Damia Ward-Henley, testified that Ed’s new side piece Tonya Carroll had come to her asking about “something that would cause someone to have a miscarriage”.

As we reportedly previously, Ed began smashing this broad to smithereens while his WIFE, Keshia, sat at home with their child inside of her. Once Tonya learned of Keshia’s pregnancy, she allegedly became irate because she wanted Ed to leave Keshia for her.

She must have thought the a baby would motivate Ed to work things out with his WIFE. Damia alleges that Tonya asked her with help finding a method to cause Keshia a miscarriage. How much of a soulless wench must you be to be to pray on another woman’s miscarriage? Ed’s pipe must be a helluva drug.

Damia says she tried to convince Tonya to leave Ed’s MARRIED a$$ alone and move on.

People ain’t s#!t. SMFH.

