ISSA Boy: “Extra” Host AJ Calloway And Wife Welcome Baby #3

“Extra” Host AJ Calloway Welcomes Baby Son With Wife Dionne

Congratulations are in order!

“Extra’s” NYC host AJ Calloway and his wife Dionne have welcomed their third child, a baby boy, into the world. Albert L. Calloway III was born March 28. The couple are already proud parents to two daughters, Amy and Ava.

AJ told “Extra” that mom and baby are doing beautifully, saying, “God gives us blessings beyond our comprehension!”

