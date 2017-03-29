New Video: Bipolar Sunshine “Are You Happy” [Video]

Brit pop sensation Bipolar Sunshine releases an alternative visual for his euphoric new single “Are You Happy.” Produced by longtime collaborator, Jazz Purple, the stirring pop track highlights the singer’s melancholy vocals backed by a huge chorus featuring a Los Angeles choir. In 2016 Bipolar Sunshine cemented his irreplaceable voice as a radio staple with his multiplatinum smash “Middle” from DJ Snake’s debut album. He is also featured on Gryffin’s “Whole Heart” and is gearing up for his own debut project. Born Adio Marchant to Jamaican parents in Manchester, England, Bipolar Sunshine grew up listening to a smorgasbord of music that included everything from hometown favorites Oasis to the Carpenters to ’90s Hip-Hop, UK Garage and Reggae. Despite such colorful influences, the former member of Ska-Pop outfit, Kid Brit, categorizes his own sound as “grey.”

