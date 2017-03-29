Gangsta Party: Snoop Dogg Will Induct Tupac Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Snoop Dogg To Induct Tupac Into Hall Of Fame

It’s official!

20 years after ‘Pac’s tragic murder, the rap icon is officially being honored in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month.

To make the moment just that more impactful, he’s beeing ushered into the musical legends’ club by none other than friend and collaborator and fellow West Coast hip-hop icon, Snoop Dogg.

Tupac and the rest of the new class of inductees will join the Hall of Fame on April 7 at the Barclays Center. Other honorees include Nile Rodgers, who will be inducted by Pharrell Williams, and the ceremony will also include performances from Alicia Keys, and a Price tribute by Lenny Kravitz.

Nice! Good to see some legends of Hip Hop getting their hands on these honors…

AP/WENN/Splash