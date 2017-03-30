So Sad: Tameka Foster And Usher Raymond Remember Late Son Kile On His 16th Birthday

My Angel and I 😇 ❤ #KilesWorld A post shared by Tameka Foster (@tamekafoster) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Tameka Foster And Usher Pay Tribute To Kile Glover

Tameka Foster’s son Kile passed away tragically in a jet ski accident in Atlanta five years ago, but his memory lives on strongly with his family.

With March 29th marking Kile’s would-be 16th birthday, Tameka Foster shared her bittersweet feelings on her late son’s birthday with heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

….On the eve of my angel Kile Ishmael Glover's 16th Birthday 🎉🎈🎂💔 🙏🏾 #KilesWorld #MyHeartbeat #TeenAngel #MyReasons #March29 ❤ A post shared by Tameka Foster (@tamekafoster) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

And Kile’s stepfather Usher shared his own thoughts and feelings for Kile as well…

Such a tragedy that Kile passed away before reaching his teen years, but his memory lives on with those who truly loved him.

Instagram