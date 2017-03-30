So Sad: Tameka Foster And Usher Raymond Remember Late Son Kile On His 16th Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
Tameka Foster And Usher Pay Tribute To Kile Glover

Tameka Foster’s son Kile passed away tragically in a jet ski accident in Atlanta five years ago, but his memory lives on strongly with his family.

With March 29th marking Kile’s would-be 16th birthday, Tameka Foster shared her bittersweet feelings on her late son’s birthday with heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

And Kile’s stepfather Usher shared his own thoughts and feelings for Kile as well…

Such a tragedy that Kile passed away before reaching his teen years, but his memory lives on with those who truly loved him.

