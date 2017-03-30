So Sad: Tameka Foster And Usher Raymond Remember Late Son Kile On His 16th Birthday
Tameka Foster’s son Kile passed away tragically in a jet ski accident in Atlanta five years ago, but his memory lives on strongly with his family.
With March 29th marking Kile’s would-be 16th birthday, Tameka Foster shared her bittersweet feelings on her late son’s birthday with heartfelt tributes on Instagram.
As mothers we are merely vessels… Incredibly special because we are chosen by Jehovah God to carry these wonderful little humans. I'm grateful for each boy that God appointed (anointed:) me to carry. Kile was the most creative, genius, song bird, both funny and handsome… I'm so grateful for my time with him. 🙏🏾 I can smile today because I never missed a beat as his Mother. He knew DAILY that I loved him SOOOO much. Be affectionate, listen to and love on your "heartbeats" every chance you get. I take comfort in the fact that he knew that he was my Heartbeat. I verbally told and showed him. Can't wait to reunite ❤🎂🎉🎈🎈🎈
And Kile’s stepfather Usher shared his own thoughts and feelings for Kile as well…
Such a tragedy that Kile passed away before reaching his teen years, but his memory lives on with those who truly loved him.