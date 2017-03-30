Double Daddy Duty: Blac Chyna Believes Tyga And Rob Kardashian Linked Up To Leak Lies About Her

Blac Chyna Thinks Tyga And Rob Have Teamed Up To Spread Lies About Her

There is ALWAYS some kinda f**kery going on with this lady and her messy love life.

Yesterday, Blac Chyna spent the breakfast hours going HAM on Tyga via Snapchat. She incoherently accused him of spreading lies, not paying child support, being gay and some more s#!t.

All if this appeared to come out of nowhere, but today we have a lil’ more clarity according to a TMZ report.

Chyna allegedly went postal after she heard Tyga’s friends telling people that she wanted to work things out and get back with him despite her failing relationship with Rob. Chyna contends that she doesn’t communicate with her Cairo’s father and the only reason she speaks to him is because he had not paid their nanny, the “Jenny” she mentioned.

Moreover, Tyga believed that the reason Chyna hit him up was to talk about getting back together…which he went back and told his new friend Rob Kardashian!

It appears that Tyga and Rob have been doing a lot of chatty Patty about Chyna and Rob has been telling Chyna everything the eskimo baby daddies discuss.

The whole thing is SUPER corny. Like a bad episode of Saved By The Bell: Calabasas.

Grow up, EVERYBODY.

Flip it a few times to see Chyna lookin’ unbothered on the ‘gram.

