Exclusive: Terrence Howard Loses $250K Breach Of Contract Suit

“Empire” Star In Hot Water Over Not Paying Management Company

A court has put Terrence Howard in default in a case accusing him of screwing a talent management company out of at least $250,000.

Authentic Talent and Literary Management sued the “Empire” star for breach of contract, claiming he promised to pay the company 10 percent of his earnings from the hit show in exchange for its counseling, management and career guidance. Instead, the suit said Howard terminated their oral contract and hasn’t paid them a dime in almost a year, BOSSIP can reveal.

The company said it played a key role in Howard’s career resurgence, and Howard agreed to pay them a portion of his “Empire” revenue throughout his seven season contract with the show, regardless of whether Howard ended their working relationship or not.

But they said Howard just stopped paying them and then abruptly canceled their services.

The company said it also has emails from Howard that back up their claims.

The suit doesn’t give a dollar amount on what Howard allegedly owes, but said he’s already raked in millions and the company is owed to more than $250,000.

Howard didn’t bother to hire a lawyer to defend him in the case and never responded to the lawsuit. And when he didn’t show up to a default hearing earlier this month, lawyers for the company asked the court to step in and reprimand him for not answering the petition. The court apparently agreed, and the celeb was put into default over the debt.