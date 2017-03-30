Lots More Drama: Did Mary J. Blige Confirm That Dirty Doggin’ Caused Her Kendu Isaacs Split?

Mary J. Blige Speaks On Kendu Isaacs Divorce

Mary J. Blige’s set to speak out for the first time on her messy divorce to Kendu Isaacs. As previously reported Mary’s estranged hubby wants a boatload of bucks from the songstress including; $110,000 in monthly spousal support, $5,000 a month to support his parents, $4,971 for two children from a past relationship, $1,200 for restaurant dining and $60,000 in rent he owes to several properties.

Now MJB’s finally letting the world know what she thinks about her ex trying to take her to the cleaners, and it sounds a LOT like she’s confirming that “evidence” of an alleged affair caused their split.

She tells her homegirl Angie Martinez of Power 105:

“Overwhelming disrespect, you’re too familiar, you’re disrespecting me and I can tell I’m not what you want any more,” said Mary.”You start to realize that this man doesn’t want you and he’s just gone all the time and you’re by yourself in the relationship When you realize you’re by yourself in the relationship—that’s when you start to do some investigating. I was getting things here and there but I didn’t get no full proof. But when I got the full proof I didn’t have to investigate it, it just showed up.”

Y I K E S.

The full interview will air today at 4 p.m. and we’re sure there’ll be LOTS more drama.

Will YOU be watching???

