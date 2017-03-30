Justine Skye & Justise Winslow’s Melaniny Baeship Is Heating Up The internet

Justine & Justise Are Breaking The Internet

Gorgeous R&B starlet Justine Skye (who was reportedly dating international superstar Wizkid) and promising Miami Heat baller Justise Winslow are currently breaking the internet with their beautifully melaniny baeship that’s sparked a flurry of heart eyes and swoons across the internet.

Hit the flip to peep the over Justine & Justise’s melaniny baeship.