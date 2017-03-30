Quote Of The Day: George Dubya Bush On Trump Inauguration “That Was Some Weird S#!t”

Bush fighting with a poncho is the best thing on the internet today. I'm not one for reality tv but I would watch a George W. Bush show. He is such a dope. 😂😂#inauguration #bushponcho A post shared by @bri.tty on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

George Bush Drops Hilarious Quote About Trump Inauguration

George Bush might not have cared about Black people after hurricane Katrina, but he’s a lot less evil villain-y these days now that he doesn’t have the power to destroy the world.

One might even say that ol’ Georgy is…a lovable imbecile.

How’s that, you ask? Try this on for size. According to NYMag, Bush had a pretty quip about the events of January 20, 2017, the dreary day that Donald was inaugurated as President of The United States:

Bush’s endearing struggle with his poncho at the event quickly became a meme, prompting many Democrats on social media to admit that they already pined for the relative normalcy of his administration. Following Trump’s short and dire speech, Bush departed the scene and never offered public comment on the ceremony. But, according to three people who were present, Bush gave a brief assessment of Trump’s inaugural after leaving the dais: “That was some weird s#!t.” All three heard him say it. A spokesman for Bush declined to comment.

LMAO! Tell the truth, you wouldn’t mind going back to a lil’ Bush now, would you?

