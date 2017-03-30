Shoot Your Shot: Amber Rose Is Looking For Love On Dating App Dubbed The “Illuminati Tinder”

Dance class kicked my ass this morning in a really good way 😇 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Amber Rose Joins Raya Dating App

The bald-headed beast is loose in these streets… We kid, we know how Amber Rose feels about terminology like “loose”. No slut shaming over here!

Since her split with Val Chmerkovskiy, RadarOnline claims she’s been “miserably single,” and to alleviate her pain she’s joined the Raya dating app — which they reveal is also known as the “Illuminati Tinder” because it’s very exclusive and used mainly by famous people.

Rose, revealed a source, is describing herself as a “talk show host and author” on Raya. “Her profile is active and linked directly to her Instagram,” the source told Radar. “Amber’s bio includes photos of her modeling in sexy outfits, a short clip of her flirting with the camera, and snaps of her son Sebastian.”

Other celebs who’ve reportedly used the site include Ruby Rose, John Mayer, and Cara Delevingne.

Wasted 🌹 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

If she’s posting stuff like this we’re sure she’ll have a new bae in no time! Do you think dating apps are an effective way to find love?

