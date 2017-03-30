Put On Blast: R&B Singer Ro James Blasts #RHOA’s Peter Thomas For Unpaid Gig

Singer Ro James Blasts Peter Thomas Over Unpaid Gig

It’s time to pay yo’ bills, Peter. Popular R&B act Ro James says he’s been waiting ‘damn near’ 4 months for Peter Thomas, from Real Housewives Of Atlanta, to pay him off for a New Years Eve gig. The event went on at Peter’s ClubOne venue in Charlotte, NC on December 31st 2016. Tickets went on sale for around $50 each according to a flyer at Eventbrite.

So why hasn’t Peter paid up? That’s what Ro James is trying to find out. Check out what he said to Peter on twitter.

Ro says “It’s pretty wack that I still haven’t been paid in totality for a New Years Performance. I showed mad love to all your guest.” To which Peter responds, “Call me”.

Ro got a reply from Peter but he wasn’t with the sh-ts.



Yikes! Whoever owes Ro James anything, better get to paying up. Homeboy will have you looking cheap out here.