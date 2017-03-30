Iconic! Geriatric Jewel Thief Doris Payne Banned From ATL Malls

Joanne would be proud….

Doris Payne Banned From Atlanta Malls

Our favorite sticky-fingered jewel thief just missed out on prison time.

Doris Payne, the 86-year-old legend who was recently accused of continuing her 60-year stealing spree, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days of house arrest. She’s also been banned from Atlanta-area malls for allegedly pocketing a $2,000 necklace.

According to NBC News, the geriatric jewel thief pleaded guilty to a felony shoplifting charge stemming from her December arrest at the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia. She was sentenced to three years probation in addition to house arrest and prohibition to stay away from DeKalb County retail centers.

A judge also warned her not to take any more “shopping trips.”

Despite pleading guilty, Doris previously denied going to the store with intentions to pilfer some jewels…

“I didn’t go over there to take anything,” she said then. “I was just killing time.”

but when a saleswoman put a diamond necklace out on the counter and walked away, it was apparently too good to pass up.

“She left it laying there, that’s where I picked it up from.”

ICONIC!

