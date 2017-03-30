#BlackWomenAtWork Shows Just How Hard It Is To Be A Black Woman In The Workplace
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19
❯
❮
Black Women In The Workplace
Wack a$$ politicians and pundits have responded to their failures as mediocre white politicians and pundits this week by firing at black women. Because that’s what losers do. Angela Rye and Maxine Waters have both fallen victim to this bigotry this week, which has led black women to fire back with #BlackWomenAtWork.
They are explaining micro aggressions and difficulties they have experienced in everyday life, especially at work. This is some powerful stuff.