BlackWomenAtWork Shows Just How Hard It Is To Be A Black Woman In The Workplace

Black Women In The Workplace

Wack a$$ politicians and pundits have responded to their failures as mediocre white politicians and pundits this week by firing at black women. Because that’s what losers do. Angela Rye and Maxine Waters have both fallen victim to this bigotry this week, which has led black women to fire back with #BlackWomenAtWork.

They are explaining micro aggressions and difficulties they have experienced in everyday life, especially at work. This is some powerful stuff.