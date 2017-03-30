BOSSIP Premiere: Listen To“Dope Boy” Troy Ave’s New Record

Troy Ave Releases “Dope Boy Troy”

Troy Ave has released new music detailing his struggles since being arrested for allegedly shooting up a T.I. concert last year.

In “Dope Boy Troy” the Brooklyn rapper uses his personal struggles as fodder for his new record, detailing being shot by an unknown gunman on Christmas Day, calling out people who counted him out while he was locked up, his life since his arrest and staying true to himself. The nine-track project is a follow up to 2016’s “White Christmas.”

Even the album’s cover artwork is a source of controversy: the rapper is kitted out in a floor-length mink fur coat, a bulletproof vest and a hat that says “Bake & Water Whip Weight Again.”

Troy Ave – real name Roland Collins – is currently fighting weapons possession and attempted murder charges in connection with the NYC concert shooting. But Troy has insisted from the beginning that he wasn’t the gunman, and said an unknown assailant murdered his best friend Roland McPhatter right in front of him and shot him in the leg before he wrestled the gun away from triggerman and defended himself. Another man, podcast host Taxstone, has also been charged in connection with the shooting.

