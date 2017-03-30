Nicole Murphy’s Bangin’ Azz 49-Year-Old Baaaaawdy Is Breaking The Internet

Good googly moogly…

Twitter Reacts To Nicole Murphy’s Body

It’s no secret that Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife STILL looks amazing after having FIVE kids, but a recent selfie she posted sent Twitter into a tizzy.

Nicole Murphy, 49, has been spotted looking fitter than ever lately…

At video shoot for my fitness app Follow me on NicoleMurphyfitness.com #nicolemurphyfitness #nicolemurphy A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

and her bountiful backs are drawing adoration.

So excited for my girl @natalieyco For her new line for the modern day female warrior YCOACTIVE that's coming out soon. #nicolemurphy #nicolemurphyfitness #ycoactive #clothingline #fitness #sexyactivewear nicolemurphyfitness.com A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Most recently, however, a snap she shared promoting her fitness website..

got a gang of folks all riled up and heart eye emojis ensued.

If you’re REALLY intrigued by Nicole and curious to know her secrets to her stunning figure you can drop a measly $99 for 6 months of access to her website.

#nicolemurphy #nicolemurphyfitness Follow me on nicolemurphyfitness.com #icanmakeyouputyourphonedown A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Surely, she’s worth it, riiiiight?

More bangin’ azz Nicole Murphy on the flip.

