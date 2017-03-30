Nicole Murphy’s Bangin’ Azz 49-Year-Old Baaaaawdy Is Breaking The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Nicole Murphy Thursday afternoon, photo shoot on the beach in South Beach Miami bikini and sarong

Good googly moogly…

Twitter Reacts To Nicole Murphy’s Body

It’s no secret that Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife STILL looks amazing after having FIVE kids, but a recent selfie she posted sent Twitter into a tizzy.

Nicole Murphy, 49, has been spotted looking fitter than ever lately…

At video shoot for my fitness app Follow me on NicoleMurphyfitness.com #nicolemurphyfitness #nicolemurphy

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

and her bountiful backs are drawing adoration.

Most recently, however, a snap she shared promoting her fitness website..

got a gang of folks all riled up and heart eye emojis ensued.

If you’re REALLY intrigued by Nicole and curious to know her secrets to her stunning figure you can drop a measly $99 for 6 months of access to her website.

#nicolemurphy #nicolemurphyfitness Follow me on nicolemurphyfitness.com #icanmakeyouputyourphonedown

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

Surely, she’s worth it, riiiiight?

Nicole Murphy shows off her bikini body as she spends the day at the beach in Miami with David McIntosh and friends.

More bangin’ azz Nicole Murphy on the flip.

Twitter/Instagram/Splash News

#keepingitsimple #nicolemurphy #nicolemurphyfitness

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

The workouts pay off. #nicolemurphyfitness #nicolemurphy #fitness #stayfit NicoleMurphyfitness.com

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

The weekend is so close 😊#nicolemurphy #nicolemurphyfitness #theweeknd

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

#tbt #rollerskating #nicolemurphy #nicolemurphyfitness

A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

    Continue Slideshow

    #shenanigans #nicolemurphy #catchresturant #sexydress #littlblackdress @churchboutique boots by @kendallandkylie

    A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Bangers, Bikini Body, Did You Know

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus