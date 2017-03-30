For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ashley Graham Flosses All That Thick Goodness For Another Lingerie Campaign

Making It Thunder On Them Hoes: Ashley Graham Works Curves For New Lingerie Campagin

Ashley Graham is working them curves for dollas again… The big boned beauty is spicing things up in a new lingerie campaign for Canadian brand, Addition Elle. It’s not the first time we’ve seen her floss yams for the brand. These days we feel like every time we look up brands are using Ashley to push bikinis and underwear to curvy girls. She’s like the Kate Upton of plus models — but are you guys feeling her like that?

This time around she’s wearing Addition Elle’s Rebel Beauty collection.

“Rebel Beauty has the same amazing support and comfortable fit as previous collections but this time around Ashley created some sultry new pieces that are sure to become a staple in every curvy girl’s wardrobe,” the company said. “Rebel Beauty embodies the fun and romance of summer.”

The collection goes on sale April 4. Are you buying what Ashley’s selling?

Hit the flip for more photos