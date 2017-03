A video has surfaced showing 40 Glocc shooting an extended clipped Glock. The funny part, is him shaking like he’s got Parkinson’s while missing every shot of the target…which is only about 10 feet away!! LMBAO!!!

Of course, the net is going in… Turn the pages and enjoy.

40 Glocc had aim so bad he got mad at the cameraman — Lil Uzi Virtue (@The_MidnightKid) March 30, 2017

INSTAGRAM