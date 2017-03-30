Hell F**k Naw: Habitual Abuser Chris Brown Guest-Starred On ‘black-ish’, Some People Are Pissed

Mixed Reactions To Chris Brown’s Appearance On ABC’s ‘black-ish’

We tried to give you guys fair warning that y’all mans Chris Brown was going to guest star on ABC’s hit sitcom black-ish.

While many found the the idea of Brown’s appearance to be highly problematic, the cast of the show seemed to be just fine with it.

Who's ready for an all-new @black_ishABC tonite? Join me for a live tweet, East Coast! #blackish https://t.co/RhlOHWDQ0Z — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) March 29, 2017

Anthony Anderson on Chris Brown guest starring on Black-ish tonight. pic.twitter.com/T37Urka9ww — ChrisBreezy_90 (@Chrisbreezy_90) March 29, 2017

Chris Brown com o ator Miles Brown no set de #Blackish. pic.twitter.com/Piol9pktCA — Chris Brown Online (@CBOnlineBrasil) March 30, 2017

The theme of the episode was about the portrayal of Black celebrities in the media.

Here’s a clip of one of Breezy’s most “controversial” scenes:

People LOVE black-ish, we do too, but seeing a man who has “allegedly” abused multiple women was just too much for some to handle. On the other hand, many Chris Brown fans were more than pleased to see their guy cracking jokes on primetime television.

Flip the page and see the criticism AND the capes.

Image via ABC/Twitter