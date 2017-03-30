Drugs Are Bad, Mkay: Heroin Couple Ovedoses In Front Of Kids While Driving Stolen Truck

Couple OD’s In Front Of Kids In Stolen Vehicle, Arrested

A mother and father were popped this week, for getting high in front of their daughters while they rode in the back seat of a truck. After police arrested the parents, they then discovered the truck was actually stolen. Ohio police have pressed charges against the couple. WKBN says, Anthony Boster, 34, and the unidentified mother, were found unconscious in a pickup truck in Columbus.

The two girls found inside the truck were taken into custody by Child Protective Services. They were 3 and 11-years-old.

After being taken into custody, police then discovered that the truck they were in was stolen. Boster is charged with two counts of endangering children and one felony count of receiving stolen property.

Police Handout

Police, according to the TV station, have not released information about the woman found at the scene. These parents really ain’t isht.