This Soccer Superstar Was Honored With The Struggliest McStruggle-Face Statue EVER
- By Bossip Staff
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a zillionaire athlete beloved around the world for his breathtaking play/pretty boy looks that, naturally, lead to his native Spain honoring him with his very own bust–an absolutely hideous, bizarre and struggly bust–currently shaking up the internet.
Hit the flip to peep the hilarious chaos over Renaldo’s bust.