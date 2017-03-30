Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Pleads “No Contest” To Beating 3-Year-Old Goddaughter To Death

Woman Pleads Guilty To Beating A Friend’s 3-Year-Old Child To Death

A Richmond, Virginia woman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading “no contest” to second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old, Latrice Walden. According to CBS6, Danielle L. Turner, 25, was Latrice’s god mother. During the February incident, Turner was watching the child at her home because her mother, Nikki Brown had recently given birth.

Turner was initially charged with felony child neglect, but those charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder after the young girl faded away from her injuries. The 3-year-old girl died after she was beaten, according to an autopsy report. Latrice suffered more than 60 bruises on her arms, legs, and torso, as well as trauma to the back of her skull.

The report stated that the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. Turner and Latrice’s mother, Nikki Brown, were friends and have known each other for over a decade. SMH, so terribly sad. Turner faces five to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced on June 23.

CBS 6 News/Police Handout