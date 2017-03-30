Jennifer Hudson Says A Strict Diet, Not Exercise, Has Kept Those 80 Pounds Off

Ever since she went from a size 16 to a size 6 in front of our eyes, much has been said about Jennifer Hudson’s weight loss journey. Eighty pounds down and seven years later, Hudson has been able to maintain her svelte frame. She was on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011 sharing her workout routine, which included shooting her shot on the basketball court, doing double dutch with her friends and going hard on the treadmill. But following years of keeping her weight down on her own after parting from Weight Watchers (which, ironically, Oprah is now the spokeswoman for), Hudson says that she’s been able to keep those 80 pounds off not by exercising, but watching what she eats. And when she says that she watches what she eats, Hudson isn’t kidding. She’s meticulous about her meals and when she eats them.

Octavia Spencer: “I Was A Dyslexic Child And Am A Dyslexic Adult”

One thing you may not know about actress Octavia Spencer is that she is dyslexic. She was diagnosed, like most, with the learning disorder when she was a child. However, she’s redefining the way people think about dyslexia.

“I was a dyslexic child and am a dyslexic adult; that doesn’t really mean that you’re not intelligent — it just means that your brain functions differently,” Spencer said when speaking with WENN.

She is starring in the new film Gifted, about a single man (played by Chris Evans of Captain America fame) taking care of his niece, who happens to be a mathematical prodigy. The actress can somewhat relate to the story. Despite her dyslexia, Spencer said that growing up, she tested in the gifted program due to her remarkable problem-solving skills.

“I was actually tested for the gifted program in my school because I was more auditorially inclined than visually,” she said. “I just remember thinking differently. I could solve puzzles quicker than the average child. I would start with the mazes at the end and go to the front and be done in, like, 30 seconds. My deductive reasoning was very important.”

John Legend Treats Passengers To Impromptu Performance In London Train Station

John Legend really does know how to make people feel special through music doesn’t he? Yesterday (March 29), the G.O.O.D Music singer surprised spectators at the St. Pancras train station in London with a live impromptu performance complete with a piano.

No, he wasn’t asking for spare change or anything to eat (though we’re sure they would’ve given him anything he asked for), he just wanted to brighten people’s day with some beautiful music.

His Twitter followers should’ve known John was up to something early Wednesday morning when he asked if there was still a piano at St. Pancras train station. A little while afterward he showed up to the surprise of everyone and performed fan favorites “Ordinary People,” “All of Me,” and “Surefire.”

