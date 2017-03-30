Kimmy Cakes Channels Her Inner Kris Jenner In Doppelgänger Photoshoot

Kimmy Cakes Gives Us Kris Jenner Vibes In Short Hair Shoot

Kim Kardashian-West doesn’t need a crystal ball to see what her future glam is going to look like. She can just look at her mother. Kim dropped a photo, in her best Kris Jenner get up. Ok, it was remixed to be a little sultry, not ideal for 61-year-old Kris.

Kris Jenner vibes A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Kim’s ode to her mama come right after rumors swirled about Kris Jenner and her significantly-younger other taking “a break” this week. We reported Kris’ alleged split from boyfriend Corey Gamble to focus on her family and business. Woo woo woo, maybe this was a post to cheer up her mama? How sweet.