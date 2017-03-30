Too Much Fun: 5 Medics At Colombian Clinic Canned For Clappin’ Their Culos During Surgery Prep [Video]

Medics Fired For Dancing Near Unconscious Patient In Surgery Prep

Some poor man is about to have an invasive surgery and these vacas are dancing and laughing like they just got in the VIP section at the club for free.

The Mirror is reporting that the 5 medics seen in the now-viral video have all been fired from the Santa Cruz de Bocagrande clinic in Colombia for their embarrassing and unethical behavior.

So sayeth the clinic’s head honcho:

“The respect for dignity of every patient is the most important thing in our clinic, therefore we strongly regret the inappropriate behaviour of those who are working as professionals in the health sector, seen in the video recorded in one of our surgery rooms”. They continued saying five workers were no longer employed there as a result of the footage as “their actions are against the dignity of the patient and are breaking the protocols and the political values of our institution focused on the quality and humanisation of our service.”

Looks like just another day at Dr. Miami’s office.

Image via WikiMedia