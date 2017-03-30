Congratulations! KeKe Wyatt Expecting Baby Number 9!

Demz a whooole lot of chil'lins miss Keke lol… 😍☺❤ look at my Wyatt! Uncles apple head.. A post shared by Keever West Wyatt III ♉🎤🎶 (@keever_west) on Nov 7, 2016 at 7:38am PST

KeKe Wyatt is set to become a new mom AGAIN. The R&B songstress who told us last year that she was considering a “KeKe Plus 8” reality show, is now set to welcome another child.

The news comes after the songstress was seen in Atlanta this week clearly cradling her pregnant belly.

No word yet on how far along she is but KeKe’s been open about wanting to expand her family.

“I thought I was done three kids ago. So I’m not fixed, he’s not fixed, so you never know!” the songstress previously told Wendy Williams.

KeKe had four children in her first marriage and has three with her husband Michael. She also has a step-child from Michael’s previous relationship.

KeKe’s obviously been doing a great job hiding her pregnancy, this was her just five weeks ago…

Boston Ready💋💋💋 @klosetkouture A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

and this was her in December at our Christmas party.



