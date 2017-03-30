Must Be 2 Siiiides: We Highly Suggest You Take A Good Long Look At The “Double Dose Twins”
- By Bossip Staff
A Gallery Of The Best Photos From The Double Dose Twins
Some of you y’all will remember the “Double Dose Twins” from a previous post we did highlighting the internet’s disbelief in their “2,000 squats a day” claims.
Well, the doubts and detractors haven’t stopped them from becoming #PublishedModels and flourishing on the ‘gram.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with the identical twin sisters with convex cakes, do yourself a solid a flip the page a few times. Get to know Miriam and Michelle Carolus in a more…intimate way.
Images via Instagram