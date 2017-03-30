Must Be 2 Siiiides: We Highly Suggest You Take A Good Long Look At The “Double Dose Twins”

- By Bossip Staff
#doubledosetwins @amanlexidor

A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

A Gallery Of The Best Photos From The Double Dose Twins

Some of you y’all will remember the “Double Dose Twins” from a previous post we did highlighting the internet’s disbelief in their “2,000 squats a day” claims.

Well, the doubts and detractors haven’t stopped them from becoming #PublishedModels and flourishing on the ‘gram.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the identical twin sisters with convex cakes, do yourself a solid a flip the page a few times. Get to know Miriam and Michelle Carolus in a more…intimate way.

Images via Instagram

#twinsies 👯

A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

Effortless Slaying times 2 👯 Photo and makeup by @amanlexidor

A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

Naughty 🐮 girls #doubledosetwins Photo @amanlexidor Makeup @therealparisp

A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

Another one…… Photo by @amanlexidor Makeup @therealparisp

A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

Double up!! #doubledosetwins #miami #miamibeach 😈😈 Outfits @fashionnova

A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

    Good morning 😃

    A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

    Happy holidays from your favorite twins 😘😘 it's still WCW … repost and tag us if you rock with us 🤗🤗

    A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

    Pain pills took a DOUBLE DOSE💊💊

    A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

    Caption this…. #doubledosetwins

    A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

    Lunch date!! 🍴🍹🍴 #doubledosetwins 👯

    A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

    This hair was everything 💁🏽💁🏽 Follow and shop @dopehairext

    A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

    🌊🌊🌊 #doubledosetwins

    A post shared by Double Dose Twins👯 (@doubledose_twins) on

