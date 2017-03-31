Exclusive: Meet “Pretty Boy Records”- The First Pop Record Label In The Caribbean

Pretty Boy Records Aiming To Raise Awareness Of Talent In The West Indies

The Caribbean’s first pop label wants to raise the region’s music profile and has launched an international search for the next powerhouse all-girl group.

Bajan entrepreneur Trevor Pretty launched his label, Pretty Boy Records, three years ago after becoming frustrated with record companies from the U.S. and Europe poaching home grown stars.

“If we develop artists here, then we can have more control of what happens to them when they leave the Caribbean,” Pretty told BOSSIP. “And, we’re creating opportunities for other creatives.”

And the CEO said his label’s new reality show “The Era” would follow the record company around the Caribbean as they search for the next major all-girl group. The label has travelled to Jamaica, St. Lucia and will be visiting Curacao and St. Maarten in the coming weeks.

Six episodes are set to air in the West Indies, and Pretty said he’s in talks to bring the show to U.S. and European TV screens in the near future.

“The Era is the name of the group,” Pretty explained. “It’s inspired by the fact that everybody talks about that last era of music. For us, it’s the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. We wanted to have that element, but also something that celebrates our brand as well.”

Pretty, a former Alvin Ailey dancer who grew up next door to Rihanna in their native St. Michael’s Parish in Barbados, said his roster of artists don’t fit the mold of a stereotypical West Indian singer. The artists are rappers, sing the blues, jazz, R&B and hip-hop.

“I want us to be the first pop label in the Caribbean that is serious,” Pretty said. “I want to represent the Caribbean on an international platform with an international standard – integrity, quality, uniqueness and innovation.”

In the meantime, Pretty said he is planning workshops for local artists to teach them the ins and outs of the music biz.

“Coming from this side, there are a lot of challenges,” he said. “Not because the talent isn’t there, but because the wrong team is around them, a lack of understanding.”

Check out Pretty Boy Records artist RocStar’s single, “Real Man” below: