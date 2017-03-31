Miami Mom Rolls Up To High School To Fight Her Daughter’s Enemy, Put Ax Through Child’s Car

Mom Beats Teenage Daughter’s Rival And Ruins Her Car

A Miami mother is facing a laundry list of charges after fighting a child at her teen daughter’s high school.

It all started when 30-year-old Ernstlatta LaFrance’s teenage daughter got into an altercation with a group of girls at the county fair over the weekend.

Hearing about the incident, Ernstlatta, her daughter, and her girlfriend, 28-year-old Erlisa Evans, all rolled up to the girl’s high school to confront her rival.

Spotting the child, Ernstlatta knocked the girl’s phone out of her hand, pocketed it, and hit her several times before leaving school property.

But it wasn’t over there.

According to Miami Herald, the Mom’s surprise appearance her daughter’s school was just the beginning…

The girl wanted her phone back, so she drove to Ernstlatta’s townhouse in Opa-locka later on that day. Instead of returning the phone, Ernstlatta began yet another fight with the girl, striking her hand with a stick and breaking her middle finger. She also grabbed an ax and struck the girl’s vehicle multiple times.

OH, but she still wasn’t done. If all that wasn’t enough, Ernstlatta’s girlfriend Erlisa came outside and fired three shots into the air.

Police ALSO say that Ernstlatta then used Facebook to post a video of the fight “and warned those messing with her daughter to beware…The defendant also bragged on Facebook telling the victim that suffering two black eyes was not the end and she would use a gun.”

Needless to say, both the Mom and her girlfriend are facing a slew of charges, ranging from strong-armed robbery, child abuse and aggravated battery, to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a gun in public.

Miami-Dade corrections