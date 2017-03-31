Here’s What Happened When Everyone Though Nicki Minaj Tried To Diss Cardi B

A Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B. Misunderstanding

Don’t fall for the Okie Doke, kids.

Nicki Minaj has enough beef on her hands with the Remy Ma battles and the ever-present Iggy Azalea awkwardness always on the horizon. The last thing she wants is more feuding. So when FAKE NEWS reported that she liked a comment dissing Cardi B, it was important for the internet to quell the fires of discontent.

The problem is, the pictures is most likely photoshopped. Nicki didn’t like a comment saying Cardi Be had wack bars. But that didn’t stop the world from speculating and going crazy.

Nicki vs. Cardi took over for a few hours and the world wondered who is actually better. See their thoughts…and a few pics of who slays the most.